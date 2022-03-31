Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Increases Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, April 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This is an increase from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Elbit Systems has increased its dividend by 0.8% over the last three years. Elbit Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Elbit Systems to earn $9.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Elbit Systems stock opened at $225.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.79. Elbit Systems has a twelve month low of $122.85 and a twelve month high of $238.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 12,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Elbit Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

