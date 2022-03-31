Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.420-$-0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $853 million-$855 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $832.91 million.Elastic also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $-0.240-$-0.200 EPS.

NYSE:ESTC traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.95. The stock had a trading volume of 875,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.34. Elastic has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $189.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ESTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elastic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Elastic from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Elastic from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Elastic from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.41.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $522,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $438,396.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,415 shares of company stock valued at $986,350. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Elastic by 229.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Elastic by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $480,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

