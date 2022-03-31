Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.240-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $230 million-$232 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224.11 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.420-$-0.380 EPS.

Elastic stock opened at $90.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.73 and a beta of 1.25. Elastic has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $189.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $223.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.71 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Elastic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Elastic from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.41.

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $438,396.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $522,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,415 shares of company stock valued at $986,350. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Elastic by 229.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Elastic by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

