Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $46.27

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.27 and last traded at $46.49, with a volume of 10747 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESALY shares. Citigroup lowered Eisai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eisai from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.40. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Eisai ( OTCMKTS:ESALY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Eisai had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Eisai Co., Ltd. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eisai Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ESALY)

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

