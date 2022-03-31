Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Shares of EW traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.75. 15,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,627,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.85. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $81.20 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The stock has a market cap of $74.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $4,032,294.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $395,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,467 shares of company stock valued at $25,433,788. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

