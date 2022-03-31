Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Short Interest Up 48.0% in March

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the February 28th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

EDUC traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.75. 5,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,070. Educational Development has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.73. The company has a market capitalization of $67.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.10). Educational Development had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Educational Development’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Educational Development by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 575.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 15,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Educational Development in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

