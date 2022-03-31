Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Argus boosted their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.14.

EIX stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.28. The company had a trading volume of 113,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,131. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.03. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.14 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.70%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the third quarter worth $1,296,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Edison International by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its stake in Edison International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 22,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Edison International by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,329,000 after purchasing an additional 842,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

