Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.82

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.82 and traded as high as $18.97. Ecopetrol shares last traded at $18.82, with a volume of 827,886 shares.

EC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.73.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.82.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ecopetrol by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Ecopetrol by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 27,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ecopetrol by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Ecopetrol by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 120,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecopetrol Company Profile (NYSE:EC)

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.