Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) traded down 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.93 and last traded at $33.96. 440 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 376,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.56.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ebix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Ebix from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ebix in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Ebix alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Ebix ( NASDAQ:EBIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $266.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.50 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Ebix’s payout ratio is presently 13.57%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Ebix in the fourth quarter worth $10,141,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ebix by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,132,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,419,000 after purchasing an additional 238,048 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ebix in the fourth quarter worth $6,631,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ebix by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,975,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,848,000 after buying an additional 153,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ebix by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after buying an additional 135,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Ebix Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.