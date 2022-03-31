eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.200-$4.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EBAY. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.88.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of eBay stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,453,514. eBay has a 52 week low of $49.53 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that eBay will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 4.35%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,335 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 20,643 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 43,677 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $785,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile (Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.