easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 750 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 750 ($9.82) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EZJ. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.48) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 815 ($10.68) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.29) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 620 ($8.12) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 460 ($6.03) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 697.93 ($9.14).

EZJ stock traded up GBX 5.69 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 556.09 ($7.28). The stock had a trading volume of 2,579,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,495,607. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 417.40 ($5.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.34). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 589.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 601.82.

In related news, insider Julie Southern bought 1,517 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 656 ($8.59) per share, with a total value of £9,951.52 ($13,035.79). Also, insider Stephen Hester bought 20,000 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 480 ($6.29) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($125,753.21). Insiders acquired a total of 21,567 shares of company stock valued at $10,625,070 over the last ninety days.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

