East West Petroleum (CVE:EW) Shares Down 15.8%

East West Petroleum Corp. (CVE:EW – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 15.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 260,550 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 175,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a market cap of C$7.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00.

East West Petroleum Company Profile (CVE:EW)

East West Petroleum Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in New Zealand and Romania. It holds interest in a 30% interest in the Cheal-E site mining permit in the Taranaki Basin, New Zealand; and four exploration blocks covering an area of 1,007,500 acres in Pannonian Basin of western Romania.

Further Reading

