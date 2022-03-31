E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SSP stock opened at $20.88 on Thursday. E.W. Scripps has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $23.61.

About E.W. Scripps (Get Rating)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

