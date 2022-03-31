DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.83

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.83 and traded as high as $13.92. DZS shares last traded at $13.48, with a volume of 38,277 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DZSI shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on DZS from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DZS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on DZS in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on DZS from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $371.43 million, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.83.

DZS ( NASDAQ:DZSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $98.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DZS Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DZSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in DZS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DZS by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 10,107 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in DZS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in DZS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,954,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in DZS by 857.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 43,068 shares in the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DZS Company Profile (NASDAQ:DZSI)

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

