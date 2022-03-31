Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 3,847 Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 13,419 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 15,579 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 15,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $49.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.39. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $45.21 and a 1-year high of $52.89.

