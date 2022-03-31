DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

NYSE DXC traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $32.63. 1,466,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,181,939. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average of $33.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.24. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $28.19 and a twelve month high of $44.18.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 286,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,232,000 after acquiring an additional 26,420 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth $1,166,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 30,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth $90,975,000. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

