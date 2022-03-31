Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the February 28th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dune Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dune Acquisition by 958.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Dune Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Dune Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dune Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

DUNE traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 8,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,119. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89. Dune Acquisition has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $9.97.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

