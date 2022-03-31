Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,000 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the February 28th total of 149,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.10. 144,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,581. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average is $14.17. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $15.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,589,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,329,000 after purchasing an additional 26,227 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 259,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 10,329 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 254,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 59,672 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 250,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

