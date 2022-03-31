Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,000 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the February 28th total of 149,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.10. 144,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,581. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average is $14.17. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $15.41.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.
