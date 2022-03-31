Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.550-$0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $364 million-$369 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $361.75 million.

Shares of NAPA opened at $18.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.27.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.16 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 7.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NAPA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAPA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,792.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

