DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $133.64

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $133.64 and last traded at $133.19, with a volume of 5985 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.56.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Edward Jones raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.90.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.65.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.80%.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $204,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $74,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,332,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,930,000 after buying an additional 1,214,632 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,738,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,311,000 after buying an additional 1,083,087 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in DTE Energy by 337.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,015,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,468,000 after buying an additional 783,519 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 5,858.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,800,000 after buying an additional 438,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 831,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,363,000 after buying an additional 423,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.