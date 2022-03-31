Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust (LON:DORE) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 104.40 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 104.40 ($1.37). 77,672 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 151,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104 ($1.36).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 103.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 103.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC focuses on investing in a portfolio of renewable energy generating assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. Its portfolio of assets cover wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other infrastructure assets. The company was formerly known as DR&I Trust PLC and changed its name to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on October 22, 2020.

