DoubleVerify (DV) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) is one of 110 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare DoubleVerify to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DoubleVerify and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleVerify 0 3 11 0 2.79 DoubleVerify Competitors 1061 4361 9155 296 2.58

DoubleVerify presently has a consensus target price of $36.85, indicating a potential upside of 44.16%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 27.51%. Given DoubleVerify’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DoubleVerify is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.1% of DoubleVerify shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DoubleVerify and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleVerify $332.74 million $29.31 million 142.00 DoubleVerify Competitors $7.93 billion $2.08 billion 71.33

DoubleVerify’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than DoubleVerify. DoubleVerify is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares DoubleVerify and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleVerify 8.81% 6.61% 5.89% DoubleVerify Competitors -9.01% -16.84% -4.29%

Summary

DoubleVerify beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments. The company's solutions include DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality, which evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance. Its solutions also comprise DV Publisher suite, a solution for digital publishers to manage revenue and increase inventory yield by improving video delivery, identifying lost or unfilled sales, and aggregate data across all inventory sources; and DV Pinnacle, a service and analytics platform user interface that allows its customers to adjust and deploy controls for their media plan and track campaign performance metrics across channels, formats, and devices. The company's software solutions are integrated in the digital advertising ecosystem, including programmatic platforms, connected TV, social media channels, and digital publishers. It serves brands, publishers, and other supply-side customers covering various industry verticals, including consumer packaged goods, financial services, telecommunications, technology, automotive, and healthcare. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

