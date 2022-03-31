DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the February 28th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBL. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $609,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $734,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000.

DBL traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $16.68. The company had a trading volume of 946 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,635. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.64. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $20.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

