Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires New Stake in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in RCM Technologies by 452.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in RCM Technologies in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

RCMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RCM Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

RCMT stock opened at $8.58 on Thursday. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $89.95 million, a P/E ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.93.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

