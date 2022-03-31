Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Receives $9.42 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.42.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of CWXZF stock opened at $6.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.94. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $8.61.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. engages in the distribution and trade of construction materials. It operates through the Distribution and Forestry segments. The Distribution segment involves the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products. The Forestry segment includes timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, harvesting and trucking operations, and value-added services.

