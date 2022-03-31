Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Doma Holdings Inc. is using machine intelligence and its proprietary technology solutions for real estate closing experience for current and prospective homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. Doma Holdings Inc., formerly known as Capitol Investment Corp. V, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Get Doma alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DOMA. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Doma from $14.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on Doma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

Shares of DOMA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,351. Doma has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $10.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.05.

In related news, Director Mark Ein purchased 332,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $799,128.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doma during the third quarter worth $932,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Doma during the third quarter worth $240,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Doma in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Doma in the third quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Doma in the third quarter valued at about $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Doma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Doma (DOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.