Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.950-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.63 billion-$6.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.80 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.600-$8.000 EPS.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $160.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $160.62.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

DLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Dollar Tree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Dollar Tree from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.80.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

