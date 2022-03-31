Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,009,000 after acquiring an additional 664,688 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 14.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,714 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,346,000 after acquiring an additional 73,697 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,082,000 after acquiring an additional 13,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,088,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,224,000 after acquiring an additional 197,328 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General stock opened at $227.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.58. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $185.15 and a 12 month high of $240.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

