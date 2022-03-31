Dogecoin Trading Up 2.5% This Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $18.43 billion and approximately $1.06 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.60 or 0.00269282 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00012761 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001415 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000406 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

