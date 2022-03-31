DMScript Trading Up 14.4% This Week (DMST)

DMScript (DMST) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DMScript has a total market cap of $29,628.58 and approximately $22.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DMScript has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00047809 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,389.82 or 0.07189638 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,048.75 or 0.99787896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00055468 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00046805 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

