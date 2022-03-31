Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DISCA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.26.
DISCA opened at $25.70 on Thursday. Discovery has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $46.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.18.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter worth $1,445,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,176,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.
Discovery Company Profile (Get Rating)
Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.
