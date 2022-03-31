Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DISCA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.26.

DISCA opened at $25.70 on Thursday. Discovery has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $46.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.18.

Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Discovery will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter worth $1,445,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,176,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

