Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN) Trading Down 1.3%

Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.10 and last traded at $20.10. 18,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 29,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HJEN. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Hydrogen ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 80,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter.

