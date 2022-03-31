Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

DIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.20.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock traded up $2.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.77. The stock had a trading volume of 11,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,987. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.24. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $61.38 and a 1 year high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.67 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $141,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth about $101,187,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,031,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $154,009,000 after purchasing an additional 246,837 shares during the period. Clearfield Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 611.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP now owns 225,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after acquiring an additional 193,840 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 587,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,544,000 after acquiring an additional 159,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

