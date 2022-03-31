Dimecoin (DIME) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.53 Million

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $1.53 million and $12.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $80.64 or 0.00173708 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000071 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

