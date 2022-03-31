Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) and Global Internet of People (NASDAQ:SDH) Head-To-Head Review

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) and Global Internet of People (NASDAQ:SDH – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Digital Media Solutions and Global Internet of People’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Media Solutions $427.93 million 0.51 $2.20 million $0.04 88.00 Global Internet of People $23.18 million 2.77 $12.09 million N/A N/A

Global Internet of People has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Digital Media Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Digital Media Solutions and Global Internet of People, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Media Solutions 0 0 3 0 3.00 Global Internet of People 0 0 0 0 N/A

Digital Media Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 226.70%. Given Digital Media Solutions’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Digital Media Solutions is more favorable than Global Internet of People.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Media Solutions and Global Internet of People’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Media Solutions 0.36% -3.09% 0.70% Global Internet of People N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.7% of Digital Media Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Global Internet of People shares are owned by institutional investors. 87.7% of Digital Media Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Digital Media Solutions beats Global Internet of People on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name. The Marketplace segment include fees charge to customer from advertising their business under company’s brand name. The Other segment provides management of digital media services on behalf of customers as well as SaaS. The company was founded by Joseph L. Marinucci, Fernando Borghese, Luis A. Ruelas, Matt Goodman, and David Shteif in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Global Internet of People Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Internet of People, Inc., a consulting company, provides enterprise services to small and medium-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform, where knowledge is shared, and services are requested and provided. The company offers its services online; through its Shidonghui App mobile application; and offline through directly operated local offices and 51 local centers operated by its members. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

