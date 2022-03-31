Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) PT Raised to $5.00

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.87% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ DGHI opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 13.20 and a current ratio of 13.20. The firm has a market cap of $274.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.38. Digihost Technology has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGHI. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Digihost Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Digihost Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Digihost Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Digihost Technology, Inc is a block chain technology company, which engages in crypto currency mining. It focuses on validation through mining, hosting solutions, and blockchain software solutions. The company was founded on February 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

