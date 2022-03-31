Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €7.22 ($7.94).

LHA has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($8.79) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($9.12) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($6.92) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.00 ($6.59) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.25 ($7.97) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

ETR:LHA traded down €0.23 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €7.43 ($8.16). The company had a trading volume of 8,702,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €5.24 ($5.76) and a fifty-two week high of €11.72 ($12.88). The business’s fifty day moving average is €6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is €6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.48.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.