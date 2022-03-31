Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €16.00 ($17.58) to €14.00 ($15.38) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.95.

NYSE DB traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.76. 106,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,970,086. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average is $13.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.29%. Equities analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 800.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 895,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,675,000 after buying an additional 796,376 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 373.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 544,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,970,000 after buying an additional 429,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth $1,270,000.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

