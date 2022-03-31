Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.61

Deep Down, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and traded as high as $0.65. Deep Down shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 39,500 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Deep Down alerts:

Deep Down Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DPDW)

Deep Down, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil production distribution system support services and technologies to the energy and offshore industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers engineering and project management services, including the design, installation, and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems; connection and termination operations services; well-commissioning services; and construction support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Down Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Down and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.