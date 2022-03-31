Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) Trading Up 1.3%

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU – Get Rating) was up 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 14,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

