De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $146.69

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 146.69 ($1.92) and traded as low as GBX 111.20 ($1.46). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 113.20 ($1.48), with a volume of 499,294 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 114.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 146.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £220.92 million and a PE ratio of 15.30.

De La Rue Company Profile (LON:DLAR)

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components. It also provides range of physical and digital solutions, such as tax stamps and supporting software solutions, authentication labels, associated brand protection digital solutions, and cheques and bank cards, as well as ID security components, including polycarbonate.

