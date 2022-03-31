De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $146.69

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 146.69 ($1.92) and traded as low as GBX 111.20 ($1.46). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 113.20 ($1.48), with a volume of 499,294 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 114.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 146.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £220.92 million and a PE ratio of 15.30.
De La Rue Company Profile (LON:DLAR)
