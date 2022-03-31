Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $49.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $52.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.87.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 49.75%. The firm had revenue of $343.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $279,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $12,011,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $1,610,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,431,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $246,956,000 after acquiring an additional 252,102 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

