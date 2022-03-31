Datamine Trading 15.2% Higher Over Last Week (DAM)

Datamine (DAM) traded 30.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 30th. In the last seven days, Datamine has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Datamine coin can now be bought for about $0.0969 or 0.00000205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $307,078.37 and approximately $2,418.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 86.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.36 or 0.00310245 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004433 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000642 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $603.21 or 0.01278651 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,167,599 coins. Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.