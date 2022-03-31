Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Trading Up 3.3%

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $154.73 and last traded at $154.55. Approximately 37,713 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,766,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.66.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Datadog from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.23.

The stock has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,157.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.21 and a 200 day moving average of $156.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $823,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $340,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 558,523 shares of company stock worth $83,107,263 in the last ninety days. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $1,217,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Datadog by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

