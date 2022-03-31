Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.300-$7.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.55 billion-$9.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.61 billion.

DRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.05.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $131.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.51 and its 200 day moving average is $144.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $116.04 and a one year high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.42%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,037,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 887.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

