Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.05.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of DRI stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $133.72. 6,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,036. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $116.04 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.42%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRI. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.