Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €58.50 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.50 ($64.29) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BN. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($53.85) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($59.34) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays set a €66.00 ($72.53) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($54.95) price objective on Danone in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($61.54) price objective on Danone in a report on Monday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €57.63 ($63.32).

BN traded down €1.03 ($1.13) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €50.81 ($55.84). 1,576,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €53.77 and a 200 day moving average price of €55.57. Danone has a twelve month low of €61.87 ($67.99) and a twelve month high of €72.13 ($79.26).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

