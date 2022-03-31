Dalata Hotel Group’s (DAL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 430 ($5.63) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.00% from the company’s current price.
LON DAL opened at GBX 325.75 ($4.27) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 328.31. The stock has a market cap of £725.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.73. Dalata Hotel Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 270.50 ($3.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 414.50 ($5.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
About Dalata Hotel Group (Get Rating)
Read More
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Dalata Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalata Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.