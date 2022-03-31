Dalata Hotel Group’s (DAL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 430 ($5.63) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.00% from the company’s current price.

LON DAL opened at GBX 325.75 ($4.27) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 328.31. The stock has a market cap of £725.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.73. Dalata Hotel Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 270.50 ($3.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 414.50 ($5.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

About Dalata Hotel Group (Get Rating)

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

