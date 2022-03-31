Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the February 28th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DADA traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.58. 762,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,292. Dada Nexus has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $15.20.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($1.67). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.96% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DADA. Credit Suisse Group raised Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dada Nexus from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.41.

About Dada Nexus (Get Rating)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.