DA Davidson Weighs in on Heartland Financial USA, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) – DA Davidson raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Heartland Financial USA in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.42 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.30.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.08). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 30.64% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $47.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.20. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $42.84 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 388.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

About Heartland Financial USA (Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.